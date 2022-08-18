Left Menu

NEROCA crush TRAU FC 3-1 in first ever 'Imphal derby'

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:29 IST
NEROCA crush TRAU FC 3-1 in first ever 'Imphal derby'
  • Country:
  • India

NEROCA FC put up a dominating show to beat local rivals TRAU FC 3-1 in a group C fixture of the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak stadium here on Thursday.

The first ever 'Imphal Derby' got off to an intense start with Tangva Ragui putting the Orange brigade ahead in 16th minute, only for Komron Tursunov to equalise three minutes later.

But thereafter it was a NEROCA domination all the way as Thomyo headed in the 36th minute to snatch back the lead.

Nigerian John Chidi took advantage of a defensive error to score the insurance goal in the 50th minute.

This was the first game in Group C and the first ever football match in the state of Manipur as for the first time the Asia's oldest tournament is being held in multiple venues of Kolkata, Imphal and Guwahati.

Derby nerves were clear as tough football was on display right from the starting whistle.

TRAU had the first shot at goal but goalkeeper Soram Porei was more than up to the task.

But the Orange brigade took the lead following a good team effort with John and a cross from Lunminlen Haokip, which was brilliantly side-footed into the net by Tangva.

NEROCA's joy, however, was short lived as the classy Tursunov got on the scoresheet, getting at the end of a cross from Khanngam.

Attacks continued from both ends with NEROCA slowly getting the upper hand and finally got their reward when Thomyo headed in from a cross by the overlapping Singson.

Any hopes for a TRAU win went up in smoke just five minutes into the second-half from a defensive lapse.

John intercepted a back-pass to the goalkeeper and calmly slotted it home to complete the tally.

TRAU tried their best in the last 10 minutes but goalkeeper Porei thwarted all their efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022