Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek, Raducanu, Kontaveit ousted in Cincinnati

Another American, Madison Keys, earlier accounted for Swiatek to take her place in the quarter-finals and register her first win over a reigning world number one. Swiatek saved four match points but was far from her best as she exited a second tournament in the North American swing at the last-16 stage after last week's Canadian Open.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 07:17 IST
Tennis-Swiatek, Raducanu, Kontaveit ousted in Cincinnati

World number one Iga Swiatek and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu were both knocked out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, while second seed Anett Kontaveit also had her preparations for Flushing Meadows cut short in the round of 16.

Raducanu had beaten former Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in the previous two rounds but was brought down to earth with a bump in a 7-5 6-4 loss to American seventh seed Jessica Pegula. Another American, Madison Keys, earlier accounted for Swiatek to take her place in the quarter-finals and register her first win over a reigning world number one.

Swiatek saved four match points but was far from her best as she exited a second tournament in the North American swing at the last-16 stage after last week's Canadian Open. Keys had failed to take a set off the Pole in two previous meetings but was far more clinical with her powerful returns and groundstrokes, breaking the world number one five times in the 6-3 6-4 victory.

"I obviously had a couple of games with a couple of match points, but I'm just so happy to be able to get the win," said Keys, the 2019 Cincinnati champion. "The last time I played her she beat me pretty badly, so I'm pretty glad to get that one under my belt."

Keys will next face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2 6-4 to sail into the quarter-finals. Wimbledon finalist and fifth seed Ons Jabeur also made her exit, ushered out of the door by twice major winner Petra Kvitova 6-1 4-6 6-0.

Kvitova next faces Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who staged a stunning comeback to beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 and reach her first WTA 1000 quarter-final. "The restaurant is still open and I'm going to get five Graeter's ice creams," said Tomljanovic, who was backing up after finishing her previous match at 1.30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

World number two Kontaveit looked to have taken charge of her tie against Zhang Shuai when she won the opening set at a canter but her Chinese opponent dug deep to claim a stunning 2-6 6-4 6-4 upset. Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka later takes on Shelby Rogers for a place in the last eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022