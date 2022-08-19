Left Menu

Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday, amid reported interest from Manchester United.Speaking at a news conference, Ancelotti said Casemiro is in negotiations for a move.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:06 IST
Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Brazil midfielder Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Speaking at a news conference, Ancelotti said Casemiro is in negotiations for a move. He didn't specifically mention United.

"For what he's done for this club, for the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes,'' Ancelotti said. ''There are negotiations at the moment, nothing is official, he's still a Real Madrid player.

''But it's clear that his desire is to leave and if he leaves, if he finds an agreement, we have the means to replace him." The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world's best holding midfielders.

United, which has lost its opening two games of the Premier League season, has been in the market for a center midfielder since the transfer window opened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022