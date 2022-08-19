Left Menu

Zimbabwe Cricket announces women's central contracts for 2022-23 season

A total of 19 contracts have been awarded with contracts

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 23:12 IST
Zimbabwe Cricket announces women's central contracts for 2022-23 season
Zimbabwe women's cricket team. (Photo- Zimbabwe Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced the Zimbabwe Women's central contracts for the 2022/23 season. A total of 19 contracts have been awarded with contracts, with national women's team captain Mary-Anne Musonda and her vice Josephine Nkomo as well as Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano in the Grade A+ category.

"As part of our commitment to the growth and development of our women's game, we are pleased to confirm the awarding of central contracts to a talented group of 19 players," ZC Director of Cricket Hamilton Masakadza said in a statement. "We believe this will not only boost the morale of our players but will also allow them to fully focus on their game ahead of a crucial period for our national team, which includes participation at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September," he added.

GRADE A+: Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-TiripanoGRADE A: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne MayersGRADE B: Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen TshumaGRADE C: Esther Mbofana, Loryn Phiri, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Ashley Ndiraya, Nomatter Mutasa, Chiedza Dhururu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil election nears

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil el...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global
3
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022