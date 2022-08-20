Soccer-Adams scores twice as Southampton seal 2-1 comeback win at Leicester

Southampton forward Che Adams scored twice after coming off the bench as the south-coast club came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Leicester took the lead in the 54th minute with a free-kick from James Maddison but super-sub Adams scored in the 68th and 84th minute to seal Southampton's first win of the new season and also the first since April. Adams scored nine minutes after coming off the bench, finding the target with a low strike following a long throw-in, while the hosts were left to rue their poor defending.

The Leicester-born Scotland forward then completed his double with an acrobatic effort as he volleyed home a cross from James Ward-Prowse, prompting boos around the King Power Stadium. Adams almost bagged a hat-trick in stoppage time, but his shot rebounded off the post. The miss, though, did not matter as Ralph Hasenhuettl's side picked up three points against the 2016 league champions and moved up to 12th in the standings.

Earlier, Maddison had put Leicester ahead after he whipped the ball around the Southampton wall from a free-kick and found the bottom corner of the net, marking his second goal in three games. Leicester dominated possession but had only one shot on target out of their six attempts.

The East Midlands club slipped to 18th and are yet to register a win this season after losing two matches and drawing the other.

