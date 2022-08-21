Soccer-Lens, Marseille move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings

Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens both won on Saturday to move to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, overtaking champions Paris St Germain, who play on Sunday. An own goal from Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois handed Marseille a second victory in three games while Lens also advanced to seven points with a comprehensive 4-1 away win at Monaco.

Marseille were 2-1 home winners as Pallois deflected Luis Suarez's effort into his own net. The home side had taken 70 minutes to take the lead through Chancel Mbemba but team mate Samuel Gigot gave away a penalty six minutes later, and was sent off, with Ludovic Blas converting the resultant spot kick to put Nantes level.

But Marseille were back ahead soon after to take all three points. Earlier, Lois Openda and Deiver Machado had Lens two goals up away at Monaco before Benoit Badiashile pulled one back with a 41st minute header.

The home side, however, were thoroughly outplayed in the second half, giving away a penalty which Lens captain Seko Fofana converted before Monaco full back Vanderson was sent off for a second bookable offence. Lens substitute Wesley Said added the fourth with a superb right footed shot at the near post 12 minutes from time.

PSG can retake the lead if they win away at Lille on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

