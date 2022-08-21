Sports News Roundup: Albert Pujols jumps to No. 2 all-time in total bases; Bennett sprints to second straight Vuelta stage win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing semi-final at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday to set up a summit clash with Borna Coric after the Croatian's 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie. Tsitsipas saved a set point in the opening tie-break to take the lead but collapsed in stunning fashion in the second set, falling behind 5-0 before narrowly avoiding a bagel.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia takes third straight win, Quartararo storms to second

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia made it three MotoGP wins in a row at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo stormed to second on his Yamaha with a late surge in Spielberg. Bagnaia, who also won the British GP and the Dutch GP, finished 0.492 seconds ahead of Quartararo, while Jack Miller completed the podium.

Soccer-Rampant Leeds beat Chelsea as they continue to impress under Marsch

Leeds United produced a relentless display to earn a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday as they continued to impress under American coach Jesse Marsch. In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.

MLB roundup: Albert Pujols jumps to No. 2 all-time in total bases

Albert Pujols went 4-for-4 and smacked two long homers, and Paul DeJong hit a grand slam to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 16-7 victory over the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Pujols also moved into second on the all-time total bases list with 6,143. He passed Cardinals legend Stan Musial (6,134) and only trails Hank Aaron (6,856).

Soccer-Brighton maintain impressive start with win at West Ham

Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season and piled on the misery for West Ham United with a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium on Sunday. Alexis Mac Allister's 22nd-minute penalty following a foul by debutant Thilo Kehrer on Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead.

Cycling-Bennett sprints to second straight Vuelta stage win

Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe clinched his second stage victory in a row by winning stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, a 193km trek that started and finished in Breda. Bennett, who also won the second stage in Utrecht, was the fastest in the bunch sprint finish in the last stage on Dutch soil.

Athletics-British decathlete Gregory in critical condition after bike crash

British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week. The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram. Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.

Mixed Martial Arts-'Rocky' Edwards finally gets UFC gold with Hollywood KO

Down on the judges' scorecards with a minute left in his UFC title fight against Kamaru Usman, Leon "Rocky" Edwards needed a miracle, but no-one expected an ending that even Hollywood film-makers would have dismissed as too implausible. Edwards started well in the long-awaited title fight at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, but Usman dominated the middle three rounds to put himself on course for a decision victory.

Boxing-Joshua hungry to fight again in December after defeat to Usyk

Anthony Joshua has the "hunger" to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December following a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah on Saturday.

Mixed Martial Arts-Brit Edwards stuns Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Briton Leon Edwards pulled off a fifth-round head-kick knockout out of nowhere to dethrone Kamaru Usman and win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 on Saturday to crown one of the greatest comebacks in mixed martial arts history. The 30-year-old Jamaican-born British fighter looked to be headed for a defeat on the judges' scorecards when he faked a jab with his left hand and then landed a left-foot kick to the head that sparked the 35-year-old Nigerian to claim the belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)