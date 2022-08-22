Future of Indian wrestling in safe hands: PM Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:50 IST
New Delhi, Aug 22 ( PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian wrestlers for their best ever show in the U20 World Championships.
It shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands, he said.
He tweeted,''Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team on winning 16 medals (7 each in Men's and Women's freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships. This is India's best-ever performance. It also shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands!'' PTI KR RCJ
