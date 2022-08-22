Left Menu

Future of Indian wrestling in safe hands: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 22 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian wrestlers for their best ever show in the U20 World Championships.It shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands, he said.He tweeted,Our wrestlers make us proud again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:50 IST
Future of Indian wrestling in safe hands: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 22 ( PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian wrestlers for their best ever show in the U20 World Championships.

It shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands, he said.

He tweeted,''Our wrestlers make us proud again! Congratulations to our team on winning 16 medals (7 each in Men's and Women's freestyle and 2 in Greco-Roman) at the U20 World Championships. This is India's best-ever performance. It also shows the future of Indian wrestling is in safe hands!'' PTI KR RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022