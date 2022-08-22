Soccer-England's top scorer White retires on a high after Euros triumph

England women's all-time top goal scorer Ellen White has retired from the game, the 33-year-old forward announced on Monday, saying she had fulfilled her dream of becoming a European champion last month.

White, who has 52 goals for England in 113 appearances since her debut in 2010, scored twice in England's European Championship campaign last month as the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final for their first major trophy. "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms," White said in a statement.

"And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine. "It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on 31st July, winning the Euros and becoming a European champion."

Her club Manchester City also confirmed she had retired from all football. "Thank you Ellen for everything you have done during your time at City. Everyone at the club is wishing you all the best for the future," City said.

White is the second-highest goal scorer in the Women's Super League after Arsenal's Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema. A three-times England women's player of the year, White won several trophies with Arsenal between 2011-2013 before spells with Notts County and Birmingham City. In 2019, she joined Manchester City where she won the FA Cup and League Cup.

Although success had eluded England until last month's Euros, White was still the joint top scorer at the 2019 World Cup while she also netted six times for Britain at last year's Tokyo Olympics. "Don't ever let someone tell you, 'you can't do something or achieve your dreams'. I was once told I couldn't play in the boys team and I would never play for England," White added.

"Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European Champion. Go out there and be the very best version of you!" Her 52 strikes puts her second on the all-time list of England's top goal scorers in both men's and women's football, behind former striker Wayne Rooney who scored 53 international goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)