Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva lauds Sikander Raza's brilliant ton against India in 3rd ODI

Raza scored a brilliant 115 that almost took Zimbabwe to victory. He had a 104-run stand with Brad Evans.

ANI | Updated: 23-08-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 08:38 IST
Sikander Raza. (Photo- Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's narrow 13-run loss to India, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva praised all-rounder Sikander Raza for his brilliant century that almost took the hosts to the victory. KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe in all three departments of the game to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

"Firstly congratulations to India. They played really well. Raza and Brad gave a good fight, but India held their nerves. Huge positives from the bowling. The boys fought hard in the field. We came back strongly from a tough situation. Raza was outstanding once again. We definitely take a lot of positives from today, we will look to play some good cricket Down Under (in Australia)," said Chakabva in a post-match presentation. With this victory, India captured the three-match series 3-0.

Earlier batting first, India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs. An opening 63-run stand between KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score for the Men in Blue. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on the bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand. After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a small comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54.

Chasing 290, Zimbabwe was at 169/7. Sean Williams had played a great 45-run knock but every other batter struggled. But then, all-rounder Sikander Raza scored a superb 115 runs off 95 balls and put on a 104-run stand with Brad Evans that almost took Zimbabwe across the finishing line. However, Avesh Khan (3/66) and Shardul Thakur (1/55) struck just in time to bundle out the hosts for 276. Deepak Chahar (2/75), Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/30) also delivered good contributions with the ball for India.

Gill was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 130. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

