Spanish league looking into insults against Atlético player

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-08-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 09:22 IST
The Spanish league and Atlético Madrid will investigate the altercation between Atlético defender Mario Hermoso and some of the club's fans after the team's home loss this weekend.

The league will look into the alleged insults made against the player, while the club will decide whether any of its fans should be suspended.

Hermoso was among Atlético players exercising after the team's 2-0 loss to Villarreal on Sunday when some fans apparently started to insult players, including Hermoso and forward Antoine Griezmann.

Hermoso appeared upset and started to exchange words with fans in the stands where the Atlético ultras are located.

The discussion got heated and Hermoso's teammates kept trying to get him away from the supporters, but he eventually made it toward the stands to confront the fans. It wasn't clear how many fans were allegedly yelling at the players. Hermoso did not play in the game at the Metropolitano stadium.

It was Atlético's first loss after opening its league campaign with a 3-0 win at Getafe. Atlético's next match is at Valencia next Monday.

