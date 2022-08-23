We backed our plans, bowlers executed their deliveries well: Axar Patel following win over Zimbabwe

Following his side's 13-run win over Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel said that the bowlers executed their deliveries well, especially Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe in all three departments of the game to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

"We had set a nice total after batting first and Zimbabwe also scored at a nice run rate. We thought we had the match after two-three wickets fell in the middle but the way Sikander Raza batted in the final ten overs, we thought he could take away the game from us. But we backed our plans. Bowlers executed their balls well, like Avesh Khan delivering his yorkers and Shardul Thakur delivering his slower balls and wide yorkers," said Axar in a post-match press conference. The all-rounder says that he takes his limited chances he gets to play for the country in a positive way.

"I train myself to make the best out of my opportunities," he added. Axar remarked that the crowd support and atmosphere in Harare were such that he felt he was playing in his home state of Gujarat.

"When I was in the US playing against West Indies, there were 80-90 per cent Gujaratis in the crowd. Here as well, they were cheering for me wearing Gujarat Titans shirts. It felt good," he added. About the strategy to bat first in the final ODI, Axar said that some players needed time out in the middle ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

He praised Brad Evans for his brilliant bowling spell. He bowled good line and length, varied his pace well in death overs," he added.

With this victory, India captured the three-match series 3-0. Earlier batting first, India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs. An opening 63-run stand between KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score for the Men in Blue. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on the bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand.

After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a small comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54. Chasing 290, Zimbabwe was at 169/7. Sean Williams had played a great 45-run knock but every other batter struggled. But then, all-rounder Sikander Raza scored a superb 115 runs off 95 balls and put on a 104-run stand with Brad Evans that almost took Zimbabwe across the finishing line. However, Avesh Khan (3/66) and Shardul Thakur (1/55) struck just in time to bundle out the hosts for 276.

Deepak Chahar (2/75), Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/30) also delivered good contributions with the ball for India. Gill was named the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 130. (ANI)

