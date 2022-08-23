Left Menu

Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee

PTI | London | Updated: 23-08-2022 09:46 IST
Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee
Thomas Tuchel Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team.

After a feisty 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Aug. 14, Tuchel said "maybe it would be better" if Anthony Taylor did not referee Chelsea games again.

The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel's comments by charging him with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee's integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.

He has until Thursday to respond.

Tuchel has already been hit with a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his post-match scuffle with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

