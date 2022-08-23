Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-England v South Africa second test

Following are some facts and figures ahead of the second test between England and South Africa, which starts on Thursday. WHERE?

Old Trafford, Manchester (26,000 capacity) WHEN?

Aug. 25-29, play starts 1000 GMT SQUADS:

ENGLAND (world ranking 4) - Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root SOUTH AFRICA (world ranking 3) - Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

HISTORY Previous series in England: 16

England wins: 10 South Africa wins: 4

Draws: 2 Previous series all venues: 37

England wins: 23 South Africa wins: 9

Draws: 5 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

