Ankur Goel claims back-to-back Rapid-Fire Pistol trials

Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won his second successive Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) trials shooting 28 in the T6 medal match to edge out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat who shot 26 to come second. Haryana's Sameer was third with 18 hits. Ankur had also won the T5 Men's RFP on Saturday. In the qualifications, however, it was Punjab's Udhayveer Sidhu who topped with a score of 583. Ankur was fifth with 577 and Bhavesh fourth with the same score but with more inner 10s than the former.

The duo also took different routes to the final. Ankur came through in second place with a score of 15, while Bhavesh topped the first semi-final with 14 hits. The top two from each semi made the four-man medal match. In the Junior Men's RFP, Haryana's Adarsh Singh won the T6 trials with a score of 25 in the medal match. Sameer came second with 23 while Agneya Kaushik was third with 17. (ANI)

