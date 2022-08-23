Left Menu

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC humble Indian Air Force 4-0

The goals came in early for Bengaluru, as Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute.Skipper Chhetri soon doubled the lead as he sneaked one past IAF goakeeper Shibinraj following a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd minute of the game.The Blues were in total control of the game and led 2-0 at half time courtesy goals from Krishna and Chhetri.With little pressure from their opponent, it was youngster Faisal Alis turn to make it 3-0 in the 71st minute, after he received an unerring cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam.

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC humble Indian Air Force 4-0
Indian Super League (ISL) giants Bengaluru FC registered their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup as they blanked Indian Air Force 4-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) here on Tuesday.

Roy Krishna (9th min), Sunil Chhetri (23rd min), Faisal Ali (71st min), and Siva Sakthi (93rd min) struck for The Blues as it secured a resounding win. The goals came in early for Bengaluru, as Krishna opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Skipper Chhetri soon doubled the lead as he sneaked one past IAF goakeeper Shibinraj following a well-directed cross from Prabir Das in the 23rd minute of the game.

The Blues were in total control of the game and led 2-0 at half time courtesy goals from Krishna and Chhetri.

With little pressure from their opponent, it was youngster Faisal Ali's turn to make it 3-0 in the 71st minute, after he received an unerring cross from midfielder Suresh Wangjam. The goalfest was completed by another youngster Shiva Shakti as he beat the IAF goalie and finished the ball into the net to make it 4-0 in the third minute of the stoppage time.

With this dominating win, Bengaluru topped their Group B table with six points along with Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, with both the sides having the same goal difference.

