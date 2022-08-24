Soccer-West Ham sign defender Emerson from Chelsea

West Ham United have completed the signing of left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, with the Italy international signing a four-year contract. British media reported that West Ham paid a fee in the region of 13 million pounds ($15.36 million) for Emerson, who was part of the Italy team that lifted the European Championship last year.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from AS Roma in 2018, could never establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan at French outfit Olympique Lyonnais. He made 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. "It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready," Emerson told https://www.whufc.com/news/west-ham-united-sign-italy-international-defender-emerson-palmieri the West Ham website.

Emerson becomes West Ham's seventh new signing and joins them with David Moyes's side sitting bottom of the league table following defeats in their opening three games. "He is an experienced player with a good pedigree... he will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham," said Moyes.

West Ham travel to Danish side Viborg for the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. They won the home leg 3-1. ($1 = 0.8461 pounds)

