Cycling-Molard seizes Vuelta lead as Soler wins stage five

Spaniard Soler (UAE Team Emirates) attacked from a lead group late on and stayed away to cross the line four seconds ahead of the chasers including Frenchman Molard (Groupama-FDJ). Defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) had taken the red jersey on Tuesday but finished back in the peloton.

Reuters | Bilbao | Updated: 24-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Mark Soler won stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday with Rudy Molard seizing the leader's red jersey after 187.2km ride from Irun to Bilbao. Spaniard Soler (UAE Team Emirates) attacked from a lead group late on and stayed away to cross the line four seconds ahead of the chasers including Frenchman Molard (Groupama-FDJ).

Defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) had taken the red jersey on Tuesday but finished back in the peloton. Molard will take a two-second lead from Britain's Fred Wright into stage six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

