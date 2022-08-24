Left Menu

Easy win in round of 32 for Shetty and Rankireddy, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also win

The Indian shuttlers crushed their opponents in just 24 minutes to advance further in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 23:32 IST
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eased past their opponents in the round of 32 to book their spot in the next round. The Indian shuttlers crushed their opponents in just 24 minutes to advance further in the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships.

They defeated Guatemala Jonathan Solis and Anibal Marroquin in straight sets 21-8, 21-10. The duo hardly presented any chance for their opponents to capitalize on. They breezed past their rivals in the first set and maintained the momentum to seal the second set.

With quick smashes and deft drop shots, the pair was able to control the game, leaving their opponents stranded. They will now play in the round of 16 with hopes of continuing their golden run. The pair had won a gold in the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, Lakshya Sen sailed to the next round, defeating his Spanish opponent in straight sets 21-17, 21-10. Indian pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila got the better of their Thailand opponents to advance to the round of 32 of World Championships. (ANI)

