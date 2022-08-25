Rugby-Barrett ruled out as Foster keeps faith in winning All Blacks

Coach Ian Foster has made only one forced change to the All Blacks for their Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday, with uncapped flyhalf Stephen Perofeta replacing the injured Beauden Barrett in the reserves. Barrett was ruled out after suffering a neck injury at training, paving the way for Auckland Blues pivot Perofeta to make his test debut off the bench.

"He’s been quite impressive behind the scenes," Foster told reporters on Thursday of 25-year-old Perofeta, who will also provide cover at fullback. "And the opportunity has come ... The whole group’s excited about that, got a lot of faith in him."

After losing the home series against Ireland and the Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela against South Africa, the All Blacks returned to form with an impressive 35-23 victory over the Springboks at their Johannesburg stronghold, Ellis Park. Returning to Christchurch for the first time since 2016, the All Blacks face a resurgent Argentina, who thrashed an injury-depleted Australia 48-17 in San Juan after losing to the Wallabies in Mendoza.

"I’m really pleased with the work of the whole squad and there’s a number of guys that are really pushing hard to get some time but I thought that group did a great job," Foster said of his selection. "So it’s a good opportunity for them to go again."

Foster said Barrett's neck was stiff but was given no advice from medical staff that he would have to miss the second test against Argentina in Hamilton next week. The All Blacks will start their first match with selector Joe Schmidt taking on more of a hands-on role as an attack coach and strategist on Foster's staff.

Recently appointed forwards coach Jason Ryan was also named an official selector on the panel with Schmidt and Foster. "It was always kind of our intention," said Foster.

"It's really important that Joe and I have a strong forward selection voice in our group." Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Stephen Perofeta, 23-Quinn Tupaea

