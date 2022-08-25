Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's slow start not problematic, says Diaz

Luis Diaz Image Credit: Wikipedia

Liverpool have had a slow start this season after failing to win any of their opening three Premier League games but the situation is not "problematic" for the players or manager Juergen Klopp, forward Luis Diaz said. Liverpool finished second behind league champions Manchester City last season but they are languishing in 16th this term after picking up two points from three games.

"It's been a bit of a difficult start," Diaz told Sky Sports. "It's not quite the outset we wanted for the season. We're a club that goes out to win three points from every game we play.

"I wouldn't say it's problematic for the players or for the manager but certainly we all know we need to do better." The Merseyside club will be eager to register their first league win when they host newly promoted Bournemouth on Saturday.

