Left Menu

Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp says he's turning down Man Utd offer

Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I consider such an offer and think about it. Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024.Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:42 IST
Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp says he's turning down Man Utd offer
Kevin Trapp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he has turned down an offer from Manchester United to stay with the German club.

United had reportedly offered a four-year deal to the 32-year-old Trapp, a Germany international who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Kaiserslautern.

"It's true that there's a written offer," Trapp wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I consider such an offer and think about it." Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024.

"Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht. I've experienced the unforgettable here in Frankfurt and we wrote history together," Trapp said. "The start of the season has been bumpy but I've absolute confidence in us." Frankfurt started the Bundesliga with a 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich. It drew its next two games against Hertha Berlin and Cologne and the next faces promoted Werder Bremen on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022