Left Menu

Belgian cyclist Vanspringel, famously known as "Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris", dies at 79

Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic 7 times, has died. In 1968, he entered the concluding Tour time trial with a 16-second lead over Jan Janssen only for the Dutchman to overtake him in the final kilometers to win the yellow jersey.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:36 IST
Belgian cyclist Vanspringel, famously known as "Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris", dies at 79
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic 7 times, has died. He was 79.

Tour de France organizers confirmed the death Thursday in a tribute to the sweet-tempered rider known as much for his close finishes as his victories. In 1968, he entered the concluding Tour time trial with a 16-second lead over Jan Janssen only for the Dutchman to overtake him in the final kilometers to win the yellow jersey. He also finished second in Italy's Giro and third in Spain's Vuelta during a hard-luck career spent all too often in the shadows of his great compatriot Eddy Merckx.

Yet no one could touch him on the victory podium of the 550-plus kilometer trek from southwestern Bordeaux to the French capital. First raced in 1891, it represented the halcyon days of cycling, with its 2 a.m. start and late afternoon finish in Paris. No one came even close to Vanspringel and he should keep the title forever since the race was dropped from the calendar. Vanspringel did take home the Tour's Green jersey for best stage finishes in 1973 and won 5 stages overall in his career. Other major victories were the one-day “monument” Tour of Lombardy in 1968 and Paris-Tour the year after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022