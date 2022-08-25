Left Menu

White tiger dies at Delhi zoo

Updated: 25-08-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:54 IST
A 15-year-old white tiger has died at the Delhi zoo due to old age-related issues, officials said on Thursday.

Tiger Vijay, who was born at the zoo, died on Wednesday. He did not have any health problems, an official said.

The zoo has two pairs of white tigers and four Bengal tigers -- one male and three females -- left.

Normally, a white tiger has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years in the wild.

In March, PTI had reported that the zoo lost seven lions and tigers in two-and-a-half years. At least four of them died due to kidney dysfunction.

