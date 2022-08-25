Left Menu

Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic

But the six-times U.S. Open winner will be wary of the 189th-ranked Kovinic, who has enjoyed her best career Grand Slam results this year having reached the third round at the Australian and French Opens.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:49 IST
Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic

Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner. The U.S. Open draw released on Thursday did Williams no favours, the 40-year-old American landing in the bottom quarter where fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up, 10th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina and last year's losing finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada all lurk.

Williams signalled her intention to retire this month, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event. The tennis world, however, is preparing a massive retirement party at Flushing Meadows with fans hoping it will be a long one.

Williams starts her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title against a player she has never faced before. But the six-times U.S. Open winner will be wary of the 189th-ranked Kovinic, who has enjoyed her best career Grand Slam results this year having reached the third round at the Australian and French Opens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022