Prince Harry competes in polo tournament in Colorado

Britain's Prince Harry was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.

Dressed in light blue and white team colors, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies. The prince was taking part in a round robin tournament, playing for the Sentebale Team with his long-time friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

Figueras is the ambassador and Harry the co-founding patron of Sentebale, which seeks to raise money for young people in Lesotho and Botswana and holds the fundraising Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup annually.

