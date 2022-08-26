Rugby-Wallaby Slipper happy to remain skipper for as long as needed

Captaining Australia was probably the furthest thing from James Slipper's mind a few years ago when cast adrift by the Queensland Reds but the veteran prop has emerged as a proper role model in a Wallabies team crying out for leadership.

The 33-year-old test centurion will lead the Wallabies in another test against world champions South Africa in Adelaide on Saturday, having had to step in as captain since Michael Hooper left the squad in Argentina to fly home due to well-being issues. It is not Slipper's first time in charge of the Wallabies -- he led the team against the United States at the 2015 World Cup and also against Wales in the final test of last season.

However, it may be his toughest stint, given the horror run of injuries among his teammates this season. "At no stage did I start this year thinking I was going to be the captain of the Wallabies," he told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

"It's something that doesn't drive me, but it's something that I'm capable of doing, and something I'm very proud of doing as well. "Until that time comes when I get the tap on the shoulder to move away, that's when I'll just give it my all. I'm quite comfortable with the job at hand."

The versatile Slipper has had his hands full this season, needing to cover both sides of the scrum due to injuries. But he is not looking to rush Hooper back into duty.

"I've been in touch with Hoops and I don't think there's a timeline on his return -- and nor should there," he said. "He's got the full support of the playing group and the wider rugby community because mental health is a big part of the world we live in today and something we've got to take really with importance."

Slipper speaks from experience, having struggled with depression and drug abuse after the death of a family member and as his mother suffered health problems a few years ago. He was handed a two-month ban after testing positive twice for cocaine at the start of the 2018 season, leading to his falling out with the Queensland Reds' disciplinarian coach Brad Thorn.

Slipper was never selected for the Reds again, despite having played more than 100 matches for the Super Rugby side. After seeking treatment for his mental health problems, Slipper rebuilt his career at the ACT Brumbies and recovered his spot in Michael Cheika's Wallabies to play at a third World Cup in Japan in 2019.

He has been a rock in Dave Rennie's side since and a confidant for Hooper as the flanker recovers. The Springboks will provide another stern test for Slipper after the Wallabies had their confidence knocked in a 48-17 drubbing by Argentina in San Juan.

"From adversity, you grow stronger," said Slipper. "And that's kind of where I've pushed the team. We get challenged every day so it's about turning up every day and trying to get better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)