Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen and Leclerc set for back of grid starts in Belgium

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix near the back of the grid due to engine penalties. Verstappen leads closest rival Leclerc by a mighty 80 points after 13 of 22 races.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:55 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen and Leclerc set for back of grid starts in Belgium

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix near the back of the grid due to engine penalties. The governing FIA said both drivers had exceeded their allowed use of engine components, triggering the automatic penalties.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Alpine's Esteban Ocon will also have grid drops for the same reasons while Haas driver Mick Schumacher has a 10 place penalty. The penalties will boost the chances of Mercedes's seven times champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate George Russell taking a first win of the season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez will also fancy their chances with their team mates likely to start far behind them. Verstappen leads closest rival Leclerc by a mighty 80 points after 13 of 22 races.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022