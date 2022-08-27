Soccer-Lazio sink Inter 3-1 to take top spot

Left Menu

Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro secured a 3-1 home victory over Inter Milan that took their side top of Serie A on Friday as the visitors dropped their first points of the season on coach Simone Inzaghi's return to his old club.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-08-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 02:32 IST
Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro secured a 3-1 home victory over Inter Milan that took their side top of Serie A on Friday as the visitors dropped their first points of the season on coach Simone Inzaghi's return to his old club. Lazio had two great chances through captain Ciro Immobile and a third from striker Mattia Zaccagni before Anderson -- perfectly set up by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic -- put the hosts ahead with a header in the 40th minute at the Stadio Olimpico.

The visitors equalised from a free kick as defender Denzel Dumfries nodded the ball to the unmarked Lautaro Martinez who netted from close range in the 51st minute. However, substitute Luis Alberto restored the lead for Lazio with a sublime strike from distance in the 75th minute, while Spain forward Pedro made it 3-1 before the final whistle.

Lazio are provisionally top with seven points from three games, while Inter are a point behind in fourth place.

