Left Menu

Soccer-Senegal forward Balde joins Spartak from Cagliari

Spartak Moscow have signed Senegal forward Keita Balde on a three-year deal from the Italian Serie A team Cagliari, the Russian club said on Friday. In May 2018, he was called up for the World Cup in Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 04:26 IST
Soccer-Senegal forward Balde joins Spartak from Cagliari

Spartak Moscow have signed Senegal forward Keita Balde on a three-year deal from the Italian Serie A team Cagliari, the Russian club said on Friday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

Balde moved to Cagliari in August 2021 following two loan spells in Serie A -- at Inter Milan and Sampdoria -- while he was an AS Monaco player. The 27-year-old has made 40 appearances for Senegal and scored six goals for his country. In May 2018, he was called up for the World Cup in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022