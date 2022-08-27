Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas says off-court coaching will end unfair violations

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes new rules allowing coaching from the stands will help stop unfair violations at the U.S. Open where the fourth seed is hoping to collect a maiden major title. The ATP announced earlier this year that it would trial off-court coaching from July 11 through November's season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, with the U.S. Open also joining the experiment, with the goal of enhancing fan experience.

Tennis-Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say

Serena Williams' peers got her farewell party started at the U.S. Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her final Grand Slam. The 40-year-old American announced she would retire after the year's final major having collected 23 Grand Slam titles and transformed the sport, with a generation of women and girls having flocked to tennis because of her.

Accused ringleader in NBA health care fraud pleads guilty

The accused ringleader of a scheme involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures pleaded guilty on Friday over his involvement. Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, entered his plea to conspiracy and identity theft charges before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.

Motor racing - Audi to enter Formula One from 2026

Audi will enter Formula One from 2026 with one of the sport's existing teams and using a new power unit to be built in Germany, it announced on Friday. The Volkswagen-owned premium brand said it would reveal by the end of the year which team it would be partnering in what will be the start of a new and more sustainable era for the sport.

Doping-Russian race walker Ivanov, Indian discus thrower Dhillon banned by AIU

Russian race walker Aleksandr Ivanov and Indian discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon have been banned for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Data from a Moscow laboratory provided by a whistleblower showed one of Ivanov's samples contained substances that are considered hormone and metabolic modulators.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Aaron Nola shuts out Reds

Aaron Nola tossed a five-hit shutout, guiding the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Nola (9-10) struck out 11, walked none and hit one batter. He threw 101 pitches, 77 for strikes.

Athletics-American Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's Diamond League 100m

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday. Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'

American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too. The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set.

Tennis-Defending champion Medvedev laments Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open

World number one Daniil Medvedev said he was disappointed his U.S. Open title defence at Flushing Meadows would kick off without Novak Djokovic, after the 21-times major winner was unable to travel to the United States. The lanky Russian pulled off one of sport's greatest upsets with cat-like agility a year ago when he denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam in a straight sets win on Arthur Ashe Stadium to collect his first major title.

Tennis-Nadal hopeful in latest U.S. Open bid after abdominal injury

Tennis's ultimate fighter Rafa Nadal hopes to be ready for stiff competition at the U.S. Open after seeing little action due to the serious abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon. The 22-times Grand Slam winner was forced to retire from his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios at the All England Club this year and told reporters on Friday that the road to recovery presented enormous challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)