Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign South Korea striker Hwang, loan him to Olympiakos

Nottingham Forest said on Friday the club had signed South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo from French side Girondins Bordeaux and loaned him out to Greek champions Olympiakos Pireaus for the rest of the season. Hwang scored 11 goals for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 last season as the former champions were relegated to the second tier. The 29-year-old has 47 caps for South Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 10:55 IST
Nottingham Forest said on Friday the club had signed South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo from French side Girondins Bordeaux and loaned him out to Greek champions Olympiakos Pireaus for the rest of the season. Hwang scored 11 goals for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 last season as the former champions were relegated to the second tier.

The 29-year-old has 47 caps for South Korea. Newly promoted Forest are 10th in the Premier League and host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

