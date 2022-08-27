Left Menu

Indias Aditi Ashok is likely to miss out on the weekend action at the CP Womens Open, which saw play being suspended due to darkness with 36 golfers left to finish their second rounds.Aditi, who shot 1-over 72 on first day was 1-over through 13 holes in the second round for a total of 2-over on Friday.With the cut likely to fall at 2-under.

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 27-08-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 12:28 IST
Aditi Ashok likely to miss cut in Canada
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
India's Aditi Ashok is likely to miss out on the weekend action at the CP Women's Open, which saw play being suspended due to darkness with 36 golfers left to finish their second rounds.

Aditi, who shot 1-over 72 on first day was 1-over through 13 holes in the second round for a total of 2-over on Friday.

With the cut likely to fall at 2-under. It may well be difficult for Aditi to make up four shots in the remaining five holes.

South Korea's Narin An, a LPGA Tour rookie, currently sits atop the leader board at 13-under, two strokes ahead of compatriot Hye-Jin Choi, Paula Reto of South Africa and former Rolex Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda.

An is bogey-free so far in Canada, following her first-round 64 with a 6-under 65. She found all 13 fairways on Friday and missed just one green.

