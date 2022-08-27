Priyanka Gandhi wishes Indian cricket team for its match against Pakistan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of its high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video message, Priyanka Gandhi shared a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi.

''I have a special memory. Many years ago I went to Karachi to watch an India-Pakistan match. I can never forget the moment India won the match. All the leaders, be it from the BJP or Congress, were so happy that they jumped with joy,'' the Congress general secretary said.

''There is an Asia Cup India-Pakistan match on August 28 and best wishes to the Indian cricket team from the side of the whole country, me and my family. Best of luck, play with your heart and soul and win,'' she said in the 32-second video clip posted on her YouTube page.

