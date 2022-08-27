Left Menu

Soccer-Gross strikes as Brighton beat Leeds 1-0

Brighton & Hove Albion kept up their impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday with a second-half goal from German midfielder Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at the Amex Stadium.

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:33 IST
Soccer-Gross strikes as Brighton beat Leeds 1-0
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brighton & Hove Albion kept up their impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday with a second-half goal from German midfielder Pascal Gross sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at the Amex Stadium. Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of opportunities, as he ran on to a Leandro Trossard pass and slotted in his third of the campaign to seal the win, leaving the south coast side with 10 points from four games.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch kept faith with the side that dismantled Chelsea 3-0 last week, but the visitors failed to get going against a determined Brighton who extended their streak without a league defeat to nine games going back to last season. Brighton could have found themselves up 1-0 early in the opening period but the unmarked Adam Webster headed wide from a Gross free kick, before the hosts let Leeds off the hook again with two more opportunities.

Graham Potter's side continued to attack immediately after the break but they failed to get a breakthrough when Solly March was played through by Gross but his shot was kept out by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Substitute Luis Sinisterra highlighted the lack of a cutting edge in Leeds' attack when he missed from point-blank range and his team paid the price as Gross went on to score shortly after in the 66th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022