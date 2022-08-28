Left Menu

India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss: Aakash Chopra

28-08-2022
India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss: Aakash Chopra
Team India. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Team India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss in the much anticipated Asia Cup 2022 match slated to be played here on Sunday. The Men in Blue will begin their title defense in Asia Cup 2022 with the game against Pakistan today in Dubai at 7:30 pm IST.

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup last week after the pacer had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Aakash Chopra on the Koo app said Pakistan has been pushed back by the dent and India can even win the match if the side loses the toss.

"The pitch at Dubai has a lot of grass and help for the pacers. The absence of Shaheen Afridi has pushed back Pakistan quite significantly. They say that it's 'win the toss, win the match' in Dubai but I feel that India can beat Pakistan even after losing the toss as their bowling isn't the same without Shaheen," Aakash Chopra said on Koo App. Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

