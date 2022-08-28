Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi wishes Indian cricket team for Asia Cup match against Pakistan

Will play with heart and soul and win, Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi hours ahead of the match.On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended her best wishes to the Indian team for the game.In a video message, she shared a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi.I have a special memory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 15:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi wishes Indian cricket team for Asia Cup match against Pakistan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

''The match that every Indian waits for, today that day has come. In Asia Cup 2022, we are all very excited for the India-Pakistan match to be held today. All the best to Team India from the country and my side. Will play with heart and soul and win,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi hours ahead of the match.

On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended her best wishes to the Indian team for the game.

In a video message, she shared a memory of her watching an India versus Pakistan match in Karachi.

''I have a special memory. Many years ago I went to Karachi to watch an India-Pakistan match. I can never forget the moment India won the match. All the leaders, be it from the BJP or the Congress, were so happy that they jumped with joy,'' the Congress general secretary said.

''There is an Asia Cup India-Pakistan match on August 28 and best wishes to the Indian cricket team from the side of the whole country, me and my family. Best of luck, play with your heart and soul, and win,'' she said in the 32-second video clip posted on her YouTube page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022