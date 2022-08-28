Left Menu

Afif Hossain appointed as Bangladesh vice-captain for Asia Cup 2022

The 22-year-old left-hander has played 47 T20 internationals for Bangladesh since making his debut in February 2018.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 16:09 IST
Afif Hossain (Photo: Afif Hossain/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced that batting-all-rounder Afif Hossain has been appointed vice-captain of the Tigers in the Asia Cup. The 22-year-old left-hander has played 47 T20 internationals for Bangladesh since making his debut in February 2018.

Earlier, Bangladesh have suffered another setback to their Asia Cup chances with two key players ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The Tigers were dealt a blow last month when experienced batter Litton Das was left out of their squad with a hamstring injury and pacer Hasan Mahmud and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan have joined the veteran on the sidelines.

Hasan is set to be unavailable for up to a month after he hurt his ankle at training last week, while Nurul recently underwent surgery on an injured finger and needs time to rest the affected area. Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh at the Asia Cup after he was re-instated as T20I captain earlier this month.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmud Ullah, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon and Mohammad Naim. (ANI)

