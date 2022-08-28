Left Menu

Soccer-Saint-Maximin snatches late point for Newcastle at Wolves

Raul Jimenez looked to have set the home side up for their first win of the season when he put the ball in the net in the 81st minute, but the effort was ruled out after a VAR review found that Pedro Neto had fouled Ryan Fraser in the build-up.

Allan Saint-Maximin struck a thunderous volley in the final minute to rescue a point for Newcastle United in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday. Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, rifling a shot from distance through the legs of Joe Willock and into the net to cap off a brilliant move that shifted from one wing to the other.

Newcastle had to do without record signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of 59 million pounds ($69.3 million) last week, as his work permit did not come through in time, leaving the 22-year-old Swede to watch the game from the stands. Raul Jimenez looked to have set the home side up for their first win of the season when he put the ball in the net in the 81st minute, but the effort was ruled out after a VAR review found that Pedro Neto had fouled Ryan Fraser in the build-up.

Newcastle dominated possession in the second half but the Wolves defence did a good job of stifling their attacking flair, with winger Saint-Maximin looking a shadow of the player who had been their greatest attacking threat this season. That all changed, however, when he smashed in a volley from the edge of the area to secure a draw that maintained Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season and left them in seventh place on six points. Wolves are second-bottom of the table on two points. ($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

