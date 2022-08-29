Soccer-Bundesliga talking points

Left Menu

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: MAN UTD-LINKED SOMMER FRUSTRATES BAYERN Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced the performance of a lifetime as he frustrated champions Bayern Munich with 19 saves for a new single-match record, bettering Alexander Schwolow's mark of 14 for Hertha Berlin in January.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 01:04 IST
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: MAN UTD-LINKED SOMMER FRUSTRATES BAYERN

Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced the performance of a lifetime as he frustrated champions Bayern Munich with 19 saves for a new single-match record, bettering Alexander Schwolow's mark of 14 for Hertha Berlin in January. The Swiss goalkeeper, who has been linked with a switch to Manchester United by British media, provided another example of the superb shot-stopping, positioning and distribution the Old Trafford side are seeking in a player to challenge David de Gea.

While Sommer's heroics earned a point for Gladbach in the 1-1 draw, Bayern will rue their missed chances as they managed one goal from 20 shots on target. DORTMUND'S MISFIRING FRONTLINE GETS LUCKY

Borussia Dortmund would consider themselves a tad fortunate to walk away with all three points at Hertha Berlin following a spate of missed chances in the second half, just a week after they blew a two-goal lead in a stunning defeat by Werder Bremen. Anthony Modeste proved to be the match-winner but Dortmund could have easily had more, with Marco Reus, Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham all guilty of spurning gilt-edged opportunities to put the game beyond Hertha's reach.

"We didn't manage to put the game to bed," said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic. "Even if we had scored three goals, we would still have to talk about how we didn't take our chances too well. That meant the game was open right until the end." EINTRACHT GET TIMELY WIN AFTER POOR START

Eintracht Frankfurt sealed their first win of the season with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Werder Bremen and the Europa League winners will need to show similar tenacity when they embark on their maiden Champions League campaign. In Mario Goetze, they have an experienced figure who can guide them in Europe and the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich player will be expected to play a crucial role as he did against Bremen by sparking them to life early in the clash.

But a more pressing issue for coach Oliver Glasner will be the defence, which has conceded 11 goals in four league games and will be tested in the Champions League by Group D rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon and Olympique de Marseille. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Dhruv Munjal Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

