Left Menu

Jill McGill wins US Senior Women's Open for third USGA title

Jill McGill won the US Senior Womens Open for her third US Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Clubs South Course on Sunday.

PTI | Kettering | Updated: 29-08-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 09:41 IST
Jill McGill wins US Senior Women's Open for third USGA title
Jill McGill Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jill McGill won the US Senior Women's Open for her third US Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.

The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club's South Course on Sunday. She also won the 1993 US Women's Amateur and 1994 US Women's Amateur Public Links.

''That sounds amazing,'' McGill said when introduced as the champion. ''I love the USGA. I've loved it ever since I got spanked in my very first Junior Girls by Brandie Burton. That was a welcome to competitive golf.'' McGill, who played alongside defending champion Annika Sorenstam in the final round, joined Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, JoAnne Carner and Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win three different USGA championships.

Lindley shot a 74.

Catriona Matthew had a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73). ''I didn't drive it well enough,'' Sorenstam said. ''I made birdie on the first and felt great and then somehow just my wheels came off.'' Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

McGill earned USD 180,000 and a spot next year in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

''I'll have to set my schedule now,'' McGill said. ''I look forward to it. That place is heaven on earth.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022