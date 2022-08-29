Jill McGill wins US Senior Women's Open for third USGA title

Jill McGill won the US Senior Women's Open for her third US Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.

The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club's South Course on Sunday. She also won the 1993 US Women's Amateur and 1994 US Women's Amateur Public Links.

''That sounds amazing,'' McGill said when introduced as the champion. ''I love the USGA. I've loved it ever since I got spanked in my very first Junior Girls by Brandie Burton. That was a welcome to competitive golf.'' McGill, who played alongside defending champion Annika Sorenstam in the final round, joined Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, JoAnne Carner and Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win three different USGA championships.

Lindley shot a 74.

Catriona Matthew had a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73). ''I didn't drive it well enough,'' Sorenstam said. ''I made birdie on the first and felt great and then somehow just my wheels came off.'' Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

McGill earned USD 180,000 and a spot next year in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

''I'll have to set my schedule now,'' McGill said. ''I look forward to it. That place is heaven on earth.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)