Left Menu

Baseball-Rare Mickey Mantle card sells for record $12.6 mln

Mantle, one of the best switch-hitters in baseball history, played his entire Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees from 1951-68 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. The record-breaking card, which has become the first sports item auctioned for eight figures, is from his rookie season and was issued by the collectible company Topps in 1952.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:32 IST
Baseball-Rare Mickey Mantle card sells for record $12.6 mln
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Mickey Mantle baseball card in mint condition sold for $12.6 million on Sunday, becoming the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia to be sold at an auction. The rare Mantle card, sold by Heritage Auctions, surpassed a record of $9.3 million set in May for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup.

"An eight-figure auction result in the sports market was the stuff of fantasy just a decade ago," Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a statement. "We always knew this card would shatter records and expectations. But that doesn't make it any less of a thrill."

The previous record for a sports card was $7.25 million, set this month by a century-old 'T206' Honus Wagner card in a private sale facilitated by collectibles marketplace, Goldin. Mantle, one of the best switch-hitters in baseball history, played his entire Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees from 1951-68 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

The record-breaking card, which has become the first sports item auctioned for eight figures, is from his rookie season and was issued by the collectible company Topps in 1952. The card was brought to Heritage by Anthony Giordano, a waste management entrepreneur from New Jersey, who bought it for $50,000 in 1991.

Heritage said the card was graded a "Mint+ 9.5" out of 10 by Sportscard Guaranty Corporation, which authenticates and grades trading cards. "It bears the finest qualities any 1952 Topps can possess: perfect centering, registration and four sharp corners," Ivy said.

"That this Mantle rookie card remained in this condition for 70 years is a true miracle."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022