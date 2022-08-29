Left Menu

Cricket-Pandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective

Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals. Pandya appeared cut from a different cloth though as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India's nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:51 IST
Cricket-Pandya combines calmness and clarity to be more effective
Hardik Pandya. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Hardik Pandya's talent was never in doubt and the India all-rounder has now combined a calm mind with an uncluttered approach to emerge as a serious match-winner as he demonstrated in Sunday's Asia Cup thriller against Pakistan. Emotions run high whenever India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match and many a player has buckled under the pressure that accompanies these contests between the arch-rivals.

Pandya appeared cut from a different cloth though as he defied the mounting pressure in the closing stages of India's nervy chase and secured victory with a nonchalant six with two balls to spare. The same calmness was evident in his muted celebration when he just did a fist bump with batting partner Dinesh Karthik, who bowed before Pandya.

Pandya's 3-25 with the ball and 33 not out off 17 deliveries made him an obvious choice for the man-of-the-match award. "In all these years I've understood that if I stay as calm as possible, it's going to help me to execute all my plans," the 28-year-old said after collecting the prize.

"The 50-50 chances which I take, if I'm calmer, it helps me to pull it off." Needing 21 runs from 12 balls, India looked in trouble but Pandya hit three boundaries in the penultimate over from Haris Rauf to ease the pressure.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Ravindra Jadeja with the first ball of the final over but Pandya flat-batted the fourth delivery over long-on to give India a winning start to their title defence. Pandya said he was clear about how to accomplish the chase and knew the pressure was heavier on the bowler at that stage.

"The (target in) last over was seven runs, but even if it was 15, I'd have fancied my chances," Pandya said. "I know it's (a matter of) one six, and I feel the bowler is much more under pressure bowling to me in 20th over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022