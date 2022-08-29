Left Menu

Soccer-Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

England midfielder Ross Barkley has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Monday. Barkley, 28, left his boyhood side Everton and joined Chelsea in 2018 before making 100 appearances for the London team in all competitions and scoring 12 goals. He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup but struggled to nail down a starting spot and spent a season on loan at Aston Villa.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup but struggled to nail down a starting spot and spent a season on loan at Aston Villa.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, Europa League and Club World Cup but struggled to nail down a starting spot and spent a season on loan at Aston Villa. Barkley's final game for Chelsea was against Watford in May and he scored a late header that secured victory in the last league match of the season.

"We would like to thank Ross for his contribution to Chelsea and wish him well for the rest of his career," Chelsea said in a statement on their website. Barkley, who has played for England 33 times, will look to find a new club as a free agent.

