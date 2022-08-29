Left Menu

Odisha FC beat Sudeva Delhi, make last eight

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:27 IST
Spaniard Saul Crespo struck a brace as Odisha FC blanked Sudeva Delhi FC 3-0 with all first-half goals to storm into the Durand Cup quarterfinals here on Monday.

Crespo struck the opener in the 19th minute when he rose to meet a Sahil Panwar corner. In the 39th minute, Raynier Fernandes assisted Crespo in bringing up his second goal.

A minute later, Jerry Mawihmingthanga struck from a rebound as Odisha virtually killed the contest in the first half.

This was Odisha's third successive win in the tournament.

© Copyright 2022