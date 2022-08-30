Soccer-FIFA appoints own committee in El Salvador after tensions with government 

Left Menu

"The Committee has fully and formally assumed its office and is in full exercise of its functions," Marco Leal, a regional FIFA representative, told reporters Monday, confirming the committee was now "the highest authority within Salvadoran football." Tensions began in mid-July, when a tribunal of the national sports institute - chaired by President Nayib Bukele's half brother - temporarily suspended seven leaders of the FESFUT, including its president Hugo Carrillo, for refusing to "adapt" its statutes to the current law.

FIFA appointed an interim soccer committee in El Salvador on Monday after a month of match suspensions in the Central America country, following accusations that the national soccer federation was under attack from the government. The world's governing soccer body, which first announced plans for the committee earlier this month, said it would act in lieu of the national federation (FESFUT) for up to one year. "The Committee has fully and formally assumed its office and is in full exercise of its functions," Marco Leal, a regional FIFA representative, told reporters Monday, confirming the committee was now "the highest authority within Salvadoran football."

Tensions began in mid-July, when a tribunal of the national sports institute - chaired by President Nayib Bukele's half brother - temporarily suspended seven leaders of the FESFUT, including its president Hugo Carrillo, for refusing to "adapt" its statutes to the current law. Prosecutors also raided the federation's offices and Carrillo's house over alleged money laundering suspicions, after receiving a tip-off from the sports institute.

The Salvadoran government later tried to install its own federation to replace the FESFUT, but withdrew it after FIFA threatened to suspend the country entirely from international soccer. Part of the new task force's mandate will be to carry out elections for a fresh FESFUT executive committee, in accordance with FIFA standards.

It is also seeking to promptly resume all soccer matches and administrative work, including paying the salaries of federation employees, which have been suspended for the past month amid the dispute. "The one priority for this Committee is the immediate reactivation of football in the country, at all levels and in all its bases," Leal said.

FIFA for its part has said it is willing to meet with local authorities to discuss the committee. The Salvadoran government has not commented on the committee's appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

