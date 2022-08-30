Valencia signs veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Valencia signed veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

He previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo.

Cavani was at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso has scored only once in its first three league matches.

