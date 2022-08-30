Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool loss

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:37 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool loss
Scott Parker Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly-promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were beaten 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield for their third successive defeat. "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us," the club's owner Maxim Demin said in a statement.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably." The club said the search for a new manager would begin immediately and that first team coach Gary O'Neil would take over in the interim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022