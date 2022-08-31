Left Menu

Tennis-Qualifier Burel downs Wimbledon champion Rybakina in U.S. Open first round

Hot on the heels of Ukrainian Daria Snigur's win over twice Grand Slam winner Simona Halep and Colombian Daniel Galan's triumph over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 131st ranked Burel produced an assured display to eliminate Rybakina. Kazakhstan's Rybakina squandered six of the seven break points she earned in the first set as she racked up 19 unforced errors.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-08-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 01:59 IST
Tennis-Qualifier Burel downs Wimbledon champion Rybakina in U.S. Open first round
  • Country:
  • United States

Frenchwoman Clara Burel joined the growing list of giant-killing qualifiers at this year's U.S. Open as she toppled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4 6-4 in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Hot on the heels of Ukrainian Daria Snigur's win over twice Grand Slam winner Simona Halep and Colombian Daniel Galan's triumph over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 131st ranked Burel produced an assured display to eliminate Rybakina.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina squandered six of the seven break points she earned in the first set as she racked up 19 unforced errors. Former junior number one Burel capitalised on her chances to break in the fifth and ninth games.

Burel broke the Russian-born Rybakina in the opening game of the second set and won more than three-quarters of her first-serve points under hot and humid conditions on day two of the hardcourt major. She thrust her fists in the air after clinching victory with a backhand winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global
4
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022