Soccer-Barella stunner helps Inter to 3-1 win over Cremonese

Nicolo Barella scored a brilliant first-half goal as Inter Milan earned a comfortable 3-1 home win over Cremonese in their fourth Serie A match of the season on Tuesday. Joaquin Correa slotted home to open the scoring in the 12th minute from a rebound after Cremonese keeper Ionut Radu saved an Edin Dzeko effort.

Barella doubled the lead in the 38th minute after the Italy international stunned the Cremonese defence by firing home from long distance following a cross from Hakan Calhanoglu. Substitute Lautaro Martinez, who replaced Correa in the second half, scored in the 76th minute following a quick counterattack initiated by Barella.

Cremonese scored a consolation goal in 90th minute after David Okereke caught everyone by surprise with a brilliant long-range finish. Inter, second in the table with nine points after four games, clash with rivals AC Milan on Saturday while Cremonese host Sassuolo on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)